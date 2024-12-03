Renew your View
Jenna McCarthy and Wikipedia
An article about credibility and being neutral
24 hrs ago
•
mike Myhre
88
December 2024
Who's idea?
Are you trusting sources or ideas?
Dec 3, 2024
•
mike Myhre
November 2024
Proving the vote
Taking back control of our election process
Nov 8, 2024
•
mike Myhre
2
2
June 2024
Pride Month
An attempt to bring out the worst in people
Jun 27, 2024
•
mike Myhre
2
May 2024
The missing part of the debate on Electric Vehicles
The good, bad and the ugly of Electric Vehicles
May 27, 2024
•
mike Myhre
2
March 2024
1st Amendment. Is it just for government?
The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on Missouri vs Biden. They will soon issue a ruling.
Mar 22, 2024
•
mike Myhre
2
We have lost our voice
No longer does the government listen to its citizens.
Mar 20, 2024
•
mike Myhre
3
December 2023
One planet, two worlds.
How much of what you think you know is true, is actually true?
Dec 10, 2023
•
mike Myhre
8
Trump Derangement Syndrome
How the peoples votes are kept blocked
Dec 1, 2023
•
mike Myhre
2
October 2023
Who are 'They'?
The 'who' is harder to answer than the 'what' when it comes to current psyops and worldwide control.
Oct 29, 2023
•
mike Myhre
September 2023
About Me
One voice who can make a difference.
Sep 11, 2023
•
mike Myhre
3
