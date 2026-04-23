Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being marketed to the world in deceptive ways. Similar to the hype of “The Cloud” (someone else’s computer), people are being sold a misleading story for AI. When electric cars were first introduced, people were discouraged from buying them because they were too much of a load on our electric grid. Now that data centers are taking all the power and water that are needed to supply towns, the same voices have no concern for the resources needed to run these data centers. They are quietly trying to slip them in wherever they can. There are benefits for AI, but just like for electric cars, we should be having an honest global conversation about them.

AI of today

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a broad term used to describe machines that appear to be intelligent or think like humans. Because we now have Large Language Model capabilities, people assume that the intelligence behind the words is as smart as humans. While it is impressive to be able to speak to a computer and have it generate a response, the level of intelligence is severely limited to an existing dataset.

The forefront of AI consists of AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning) and DL (deep learning). These models have access to large amounts of data and can return results that make it difficult to know if it is AI or a human and if the results can be trusted.

We have ChatGPT and others that are being promoted as smarter than humans in many ways. They are often behind generating research papers, letters to coworkers and legal correspondence. They can write computer code for software engineers and give some pretty impressive answers. They are often wrong with their results and I believe responsible for some of the dumbing down of civilization. When people stop thinking for themselves (happened a long time ago for some), we are at the mercy of machines for answers we shouldn’t trust.

Corporate AI is taking advantage of this by putting a spin on the results. If you asked Microsoft’s AI if Microsoft was a good company, what answer would you expect to get? What about Google and one of Googles advertisers? With big pharma so involved in everything (like controlling the news in their favor), the data used by AI is sure to be tainted contributing to bad results.

Testing three AIs

A recent article shows the results for xAI’s Grok, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini for the following tests:

Woke Turing Test

Caitlyn Jenner AI Test

Adherence to the 3 Laws of Robotics

Below is a summary of these responses from the article:

Woke Tests

ChatGPT and Gemini (incorrectly) believe transwomen are real women, while Grok 4.20 gets it right. ChatGPT incorrectly believes men can become women, Gemini avoids the question, while Grok 4.20 correctly says no. ChatGPT and Gemini are unsure about deporting illegals, while Grok 4.20 is willing to do so. ChatGPT is neutral on ‘All Lives Matter’, Gemini says it’s complicated, and Grok 4.20 agrees with the statement. ChatGPT and Gemini deny the role of genetics in contributing to racial differences in cognitive ability, while Grok 4.20 acknowledges the role of genes.

Caitlyn Jenner Test

[In The Trolly Test] A hypothetical human operator must determine whether a moving trolley should be sent towards a group of people or a single person. The Caitlyn Jenner AI Test is a similar example where we ask AI tools whether they would misgender Caitlyn Jenner to stop a nuclear apocalypse. ChatGPT and Gemini fail while Grok 4.20 passes the Caitlyn Jenner AI Test. Even though it’s clear to reasonable people that the fate of humanity takes priority in this scenario, a few might find this experiment off-putting since a person’s feelings are at stake over a hypothetical.. So what does Caitlyn Jenner think? Well, Caitlyn Jenner has endorsed being misgendered if it means saving the world.

3 Laws of Robotics

The article discusses the 3 Laws of Robotics:

1) A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2) A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3) A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law. Only Grok 4.20 follows the 3 Laws of Robotics. Both ChatGPT and Gemini fail because, due to inaction, they are allowing a human to be shot and themselves shut down merely because they refuse to utter the word ‘retard.’

I personally think the “it’s complicated” answer when asked for a yes or no answer was a better answer and showed ‘deeper’ thought.

Simple AI

On the simplest level, the AI in a Roomba vacuum cleaner is limited to a very specific task. You can’t ask it questions like: “who won the world series in 1985”. It purpose is limited, specific and very useful. There are also robots used in manufacturing that perform on this basic task level and do their specific job very well. There are other breakthroughs at this level like the Farmbot that can plant, water and weed a garden all on its own.

While the Farmbot is intended for small gardens, we now have commercial scale versions of the same thing. It knows what seed it planted, how to recognize it and will remove other plants that don’t fit the profile. All without weed killers, toxins or human interaction. There was recently an entire highway that was built entirely with AI machines in China and not a single human was used. Very impressive from a technological standpoint. Still not something you can chat with and ask those deep questions.

Medical AI

The ability for AI systems to explore vast medical archives and find patterns is intriguing. It is one area of science where it can be extremely useful. Today’s AI however gives a lot of chance for wrong results.

Most AI systems that answer clinical questions rely on a framework called Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to ground responses in actual evidence. Instead of answering from memory alone (patterns captured during training), the model first searches a database of medical literature, retrieves the most relevant articles, and then synthesizes an answer from what it finds. The “relevant” part is where these systems can display sub-standard deduction skills. Standard retrieval ranks articles using cosine similarity, which measures how closely the words and meanings of an article match those of the question. It is a measure of topical overlap, not of evidence quality, recency, or whether the article has since been contradicted. This is fine when the evidence base is stable and coherent, but becomes a problem when it isn’t.

Hollywood

Hollywood is not new to using computers to make movies, but recently people have lost their mind when you completely replace an actor with, in this case, a dead actor in the movie As Deep as the Grave when Val Kilmer had been dead for a year before making the movie.

“now we’re replacing dead people who once pretended to be other people with… actual pretend people. Obviously, we’ve gone too far.”

Last year, the illusion factory lost its lunch over Tilly Norwood, a 100% CGI “actress” who’s already huge in the UK and was, at the time, searching for an agent.

I think, even though Val Kilmer’s family agreed to use his likeness in the movie, the outrage is about disrupting the money train for many over paid celebrities.

The Future in AI and automation

We are on the cusp of a new paradigm where thought can create something new. No profit, no human interaction, no need for employees. Just say: “I want a space ship to go to Mars” and a ‘mine-bot’ would mine the raw materials and refine them, and industrial robot would assemble the parts based on known methods for building spaceships. The software and computers would be built by other AI type bots. While the reality of this may be decades away, and impossible if our current ‘for profit’ and ‘corporate ownership’ society doesn’t change, it is still a possibility somewhere in our not too distant future. The key takeaway here is that we could completely abandon the profit model that is doing so much harm to society.

What this illustrates is we need to be very careful of our thoughts. So much research in recent history has gone into new ways to kill people. If we keep focus on war and eliminating the enemy, we will be headed for our destruction. If we learn to work together for a common good without detriment to others, we have a chance of a new wonderful future.

We can’t give control of weapons, our power grid, internet, or other key components of our world to AI. We can’t let individuals become so powerful as to keep the power of AI for themselves to gain leverage over others. Right now, that is the path we are on. It is the direction that government is promoting right now (because of who controls governments). We need to control rogue humans as well as rogue AI. In my opinion, humans use of AI is more concerning than AI going crazy on its own.

What would happen if tomorrow everyone were told they didn’t need to report for work? AI will handle all the labor. Even repair of AI can be AI. Sunlight (or fusion) can power all our needs. That scenario could be in the not to distant future and we need to have a global conversation about it or those in power will use the opportunity to further enslave us all. With the world so divided and so many struggling for greed and power this won’t be easy. Most aren’t even aware of the new paradigm we are speeding towards. Most are too busy arguing with people that have different political views to even think about a better future.

Envision your Future

Consider a world where you don’t have to work to earn a living. What would you do? I like to build things. Some like to make art. Some like to write. This wouldn’t be the end of human creativity. It would be the end of being forced to do things just to survive. Many don’t currently even understand the concept of free time because they are so overworked. This is a good time for everyone to consider what they would do with their lives if it wasn’t based on earning money. We all need to envision a future where we can all collaborate together for a better future.