Renew your View

Renew your View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Bateman's avatar
Chris Bateman
Apr 21

"Go into every conversation with the assumption that you have something to learn from the other person. It will be a better conversation if you don’t appear to have all the answers."

Excellent policy! But also: don't rush into conversations *online*. The person may not be interested in having a conversation at all. I generally wait for people to ask questions. If there is no question, there may be no intent to converse.

Stay wonderful, Mike! ❤

Chris.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mike Myhre
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Myhre · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture