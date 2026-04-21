The thing that most boggles my mind these days is how humans are so often controlled mentally by people they have never met. This is not a new thing, it has been going on since the dark ages. We have had snake oil salesmen that get run out of town when people realize what they are selling is lies. We have con-artists that swindle millions of people out of their life savings. As bad as these are, they pale by comparison to leaders of countries that somehow motivate the masses (their citizens) to do their bidding.

Often one village is told it needs to go to war with another while a foreign village is told the same. “These are evil people” they are told, and off they go to war. What if it was said in a different way:

“Your king wants you to invade another country to give the king more wealth and save these people from an evil ruler”

”You know, for their freedom…”

The other village is told the same thing. Wouldn’t the better response to the kings having a disagreement be:

“Are you Fu*kn nuts?”

”Go fight your own battles. I have no quarrels with that village”

Too often, millions of people are killing each other at the guidance of someone else while they sit safely in luxury and wait for the result.

In current day society, these wars are sold in the media. They manufacture consent by explaining how evil a leader is for months or years. Then how the people really wish they had freedom like in ‘our country’. Soon people are begging to go and kill in the name of compassion. This has become very easy with the Smith-Mundt Modernization act passed by Obama in 2012. It basically said that enemies may be listening to our news and now it is okay to lie on the news to fool the enemy and counter their propaganda. Lies to the American people somehow wasn’t a concern when passing this bill.

The First Amendment

The First Amendment is understood most to be the power of your voice. Media is one voice in everyone’s heads. That voice is repeated through listeners to others.

1st Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

The power of the media controls minds of the masses. People think “I saw it on the news. It must be true.” and “If the news didn’t cover it, it probably didn’t happen.”. In today’s society it is better to be ignorant than misinformed.

Defamation and Liable

The first amendment gives you the right to say pretty much anything you want without the government stopping you. The side effects of your speech however may cause damage to others. Yelling fire in a crowded theater is one common example where your speech could injure people running for safety. Another form of speech that can cause harm is liable/slanderous speech (liable is written, slander is spoken).

A New York Times lawsuit helped to define liable in regards to malice.

This is evidence that I believe proves that Trump is complicit in all of this. He has been libeled and slandered continuously by the media and he has not taken any action against it. His role is to take all the hostility of half the nation so others can literally get away with murder.

Major Stories the Media did not report

Major stories that mainstream media didn’t cover (either side) show they are intentionally misleading the public. If the public knew these stories ‘what people know’ would be totally different. These stories were reported by substack authors but were never allowed to become viral as they should have. Each of these would be a huge story in terms of a media scandal so to not report on them shows the news sources are being controlled:

Covid embalmers clots

Covid early spread

Missouri vs Biden - Government censorship of things they knew at the time to be true.

Great Barrington Declaration - close to a million medical professionals signed a petition saying the government handled Covid in the wrong way.

Event 201 - Practice pandemic event held by the World Economic Forum the month before Covid was released.

While much of the above was related to Covid, we could easily show similar missed stories relating to wars, immigration, political parties, pharma drugs and gender/racial issues.

Two incomplete versions of news

Today we have two versions of news media. Left leaning and right leaning. While news should be unbiased and the full story, we no longer have that. Each side of the news has an incomplete story wrapped up with some false reporting about the ‘other side’. This serves to confirm peoples political bias and mislead them about key points so if Democrats and Republicans try to compare knowledge, they will end up in arguments and fall back to the ‘cult’ political party that they are comfortable with.

Both versions of the news are propaganda. Filled with fear generating stories and absent of any important information that would allow actually fixing the problem or blaming the people actually responsible. Congress has war powers by the power of ‘the purse’. While the president can declare war, congress is responsible for funding it. If you watch the news, you will see Congress members blaming the current president for the war we are currently in and using that for a reason to vote for their party even though the power to end the wars falls with them.

Republican News

The Republican news sources talked for years about Biden’s open Border and all the rapes, murders and crime on the rise in certain cities where illegal immigrants are greater. They reported about MS 13 gangs starting up all over our country. There were reports of the BLM, Antifa, Anti-ICE protests become violent.

Democrat News

None of the Republican news stories were spoke about in Democratic news sources. They instead talked about Sanctuary Cities and the compassion of allowing immigrants to start a new life. Painting a picture of the culture and knowledge that immigrants bring to our country. They would run stories about families ripped apart when ICE deports people. People dying in ICE custody and that all Trump supporters are fascists.

Republican news sources never saw any of these stories and over years of repeated reporting, both sides learned different things about the situations. Both stories had some truth in them. There are bad immigrants as well as good immigrants. When you leave the border open for years, you get both. When you have been bombing and killing people in other countries, you are bound to get some immigrants that don’t have the best intentions for being in our country. That is why there is a process of becoming a legal immigrant. It may be flawed and if we work together the legal process toward citizenship could be better. What we have now is a mess without any easy way to resolve it. “Papers please” is a common response to not knowing if someone is legally here or not and that violates our constitutional rights.

The ‘news’ frames social etiquette. What can be said. What society allows. What offends people. What pronouns you use. Who is crazy and who is sane. There is no feedback mechanism that corrects bad reporting. Bad reporting suffers no consequences or embarrassment for being itself insane.

Because of this disconnect, and because it is being generated as controlled propaganda, we have issues that apparently society in all its wisdom is unable to solve.

“What is a woman?” for example has reached the Supreme Court and arguing for woman’s rights the attorney was unable to define what a woman is. It has resulted in biological males competing against women in sports and winning all the trophies. For thousands of years, humans have known what a woman is, that hasn’t changed and it isn’t a sudden realization that all our ancestors were wrong.

Is the Covid vaccine “safe and effective?” is another. If you live in a red state, it may be banned because of known dangers. If you live in a blue state, it may be mandated. It is a virus that is so deadly that you could kill people just by being in their proximity but so mild that you may not know you have it. The truth is that 99% of people catching it will survive the virus without doing anything special. That number was the initial number and as the disease mutates, it becomes more contagious and less severe. These are statistics for unvaccinated people with no special action given.

We as a society are unable to debate these issues to a conclusion. We must live in a dystopian world where both can be true (they can’t). As a result, many people assume the truth is unobtainable and you must trust authority for answers.

Summary

It is important to search out the truth. What ‘everyone knows’ is not a source and very likely wrong. This goes to assumptions that you may have that haven’t yet been proven as well.

When I was just starting out in my first real job working for a medical equipment manufacturer, a coworker had a sign on their cubicle that said “How much of what you know is untrue?”. It made an impression on me because as a man of science, I wanted to know things for certain. To allow my knowledge to be polluted by false information made me less capable of doing scientific research. Working on a false assumption could waste days of work and if someone pointed out that I was on the wrong track, I would thank them profusely because they had saved me more wasted work. So many people in todays society resist this and refuse to consider that they could be mistaken. Their ego keeps them wrong and less capable. This gets easier when there are large groups of people all believing the same lies because each is getting confirmation from the group that ‘what everybody knows’ is true.

If someone has a different opinion, have a conversation and find out how they reached a different answer than you did. It is possible that what you ‘know’ is wrong and if so, the best thing to do is correct it no matter how uncomfortable that process may be. More likely, you will both find out that a small part of what each ‘knows’ is wrong. Entertain other points of view and at least understand why people think that way. Go into every conversation with the assumption that you have something to learn from the other person. It will be a better conversation if you don’t appear to have all the answers.