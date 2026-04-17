We are all familiar with Federal income tax. It started in 1913 with the ratification of the 16th amendment taxing only incomes above an equivalent of $16 million in todays dollars at 7%. This increased to 77% on a threshold of $25 million (todays dollars) as a temporary way to fund WWI. Over the next 100 years, the tax brackets dropped to 10% for the lowest rates and a maximum of 37% for the top tax bracket. What started out as a tax on the extremely wealthy has now changed to a tax on almost everyone and much less on the top earners.

Before income tax, the federal government was still able to function. Its role was limited to basics like printing money and national defense. The states had power over the federal government as outlined in the 10th amendment:

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

The 17th amendment was also passed in 1913 which resulted in the direct election of Senators. Before this, the senators were appointed by the state legislature and could be recalled and a new senator appointed at will (no elections, just reappoint as often as they wanted). These two amendments (16th and 17th) completely changed the power structure from the states to the federal government. The states now beg for federal money and a Senator serves a 6 year term and it costs millions of dollars to go through an election cycle. They are almost impossible to remove once in office and most have been in office for many decades.

Selling the concept

You would think that most people would be against an income tax. Who wouldn’t vote to repeal this tax? Life would be so much easier if you could keep all of the money you earned. Initially income tax was to fund things like war and roads. Expenses that were necessary to keep government operating. Great things could be accomplished with everyone contributing a little bit. Defending our home land from external threats and expensive roads and bridges that most people and even states couldn’t fund even though they would save people a lot of money in the long run.

This was an easy sell when it was millionaires paying the bill. As time went on, reasoning turned to social programs like schools and the extremely poor. “For the kids” was a common argument for more taxes. This may seem to be a compassionate use for more taxes, but what it created was a set of constituents that benefited from these taxes. The cost of living has continued to increase over the years due to reckless spending and fraud by governments collecting tax money. Once you have a large group of people benefiting by collecting tax refunds, it is very hard to get a consensus that taxes should be repealed.

There is a complex matrix of who benefits and how much. This continues to change as Representatives and Senators ‘fight’ for their constituents and make minor changes to tax law. The most recent was making tips non-taxable, again. These changes have the appearance of helping but are still very small compared to the total strain on the economy that income taxes create. It isn’t just your tax burden, but the companies you do business with or employ you and they affect your purchasing power. When these taxes are used to fund wars, there are many other long term side effects to drive the cost of living up (not to mention the people who died in the wars).

Better Solutions

If State or Federal government are short on funds, there are many other alternatives to be used before taxing income.

Find wasteful spending and fraud. Look for programs that are no longer needed. Demand programs you are funding become more efficient (for example: Health care is currently a gift to insurance companies. Forcing them to work with a minimal budget instead of just paying whatever they demand would benefit all citizens) Increase the minimum wage allowing the economy to improve. Less taxes creates a stronger economy, resulting in more sales tax revenue. Control private businesses. Banks are currently charging 20-30% on credit cards and giving interest rates for savings often below 1%. If you search hard, you may get 4% for a savings account. This is out of control and causes hardship on the majority of the population, reduces spending and stunts the economy.

There is a saying that you tax the things you don’t want and subsidize the things you do want. In our society, income is key to a strong economy. Don’t tax income.

Income disparity

A common argument for tax is to redistribute income. Fixing this disparity by raising the minimum wage (and causing more spending) or regulating price gouging by monopolies would eliminate the problem. Adding a tax and taking from one group and giving it to another, appears as compassion, keeps the government in the loop and complicit in the disparity. It gives them power over everyone and doesn’t solve the problem.

Poverty is a billon dollar a year industry. They don’t want to give that up, but instead they want to manage it.

Democracy is more than two wolves and a sheep, voting on what’s for dinner.

If they put a limit on income (not by taxing it, but making excess illegal), the extra money would be forced back to employees or customers. I don’t see this happening, but there are many ways to discourage excessive greed like minimizing banks credit card rates (they used to be a maximum of 12%).

States with Income Tax

There are currently 28 States have income tax, 15 states have flat tax; this includes Washingtons capital gains tax… (not an income tax??) and 8 states have no income tax.

The most recent two states to add an income tax are Connecticut in 1991 and Massachusetts in 2023. Both had disastrous results.

Connecticut

In 1991, Gov. Weicker signed into law a flat 4.5 percent income tax. In the ensuing 25 years, the rate has been raised a number of times and a progressive rate structure installed. Today, Connecticut has seven income tax brackets with a top rate of 6.99 percent, a 55 percent increase from the original rate enacted a quarter century ago. The institution of Connecticut’s income tax was followed by a marked uptick in the size of state government. From 1991 to 2014, state government spending in Connecticut grew 71 percent faster than the rate of inflation, while population only grew by 9 percent during that same period. The size of Connecticut government, using state spending as a percentage of GDP as the metric, is more than 32% larger today than it was the year the income tax was put in place. When the income tax took effect in 1992, state spending in Connecticut as a percentage of state GDP was 8.9 percent. In 2015, state spending was 11.8 percent of GDP.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts saw a $4.2 billion income outflow after the millionaire surtax took effect.

Washington

The Washington State Legislature has passed a new income tax bill. This bill was signed by the Governor on Monday March 30th 2026. That same day, a lawsuit has been filed against the tax. The Washington state constitution states clearly that income is property and it can’t be taxed. Voters have also voted it down 10 times so far.

In 2021, Washington added a capital gains tax which was viewed as a form of income tax and it was taken to court. The court found that they could call it an excise tax and that was legal so the new tax was allowed.

Democrats are selling this as a millionaires tax but they voted down amendment to lock the floor at $1,000,000.

Washington State oath of office

The oath of office applies to Governor and the legislature. These people have knowingly violated their oath of office.

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the state of Washington, and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of (name of office) to the best of my ability.

Personal income tax prohibition.

Neither the state nor any county, city, or other local jurisdiction in the state of Washington may tax any individual person on any form of personal income. For the purposes of this chapter, “income” has the same meaning as “gross income” in 26 U.S.C. Sec. 61.

Recall of elected officers

The recourse for violation of the oath of office is to recall them and force them out of office.

SECTION 33 RECALL OF ELECTIVE OFFICERS. Every elective public officer of the state of Washington expect [except] judges of courts of record is subject to recall and discharge by the legal voters of the state, or of the political subdivision of the state, from which he was elected whenever a petition demanding his recall, reciting that such officer has committed some act or acts of malfeasance or misfeasance while in office, or who has violated his oath of office, stating the matters complained of, signed by the percentages of the qualified electors thereof, hereinafter provided, the percentage required to be computed from the total number of votes cast for all candidates for his said office to which he was elected at the preceding election, is filed with the officer with whom a petition for nomination, or certificate for nomination, to such office must be filed under the laws of this state, and the same officer shall call a special election as provided by the general election laws of this state, and the result determined as therein provided.

Other taxes

The Washington state gas tax is one of highest in the nation. It contains about $0.52 per gallon for carbon tax (to stop the climate from changing). This equates to more expensive shipping on everything and a higher price at retail locations. The carbon tax goes into the general fund, so it is removed from actually changing anything environmentally and just enriches the government further.

There are dozens of other taxes and just about everything you do in Washington has a tax or a fee associated with it.

Growing a new company

One misconception about the ‘millionaire tax’ as it was sold to Washington residents is that it is only for the wealthy and many think that they should pay more of their fair share. As I said previously, it has many ramifications that affect the economy for everyone.

Most corporations are pass through entities. This means that they pay taxes on the profit the company makes even if they never took a salary, bonus or other money from the company. To start a company from scratch and grow it to a multi-million dollar company requires paying taxes on that growth even though the founders have not realized this growth personally. I have started and grew many businesses myself and never reached the million dollar threshold but I don’t have employees and I keep them small. To grow a large business that employs a lot of people would be subject to the millionaire tax and that would stunt growth in Washington greatly just as it did for Connecticut and Massachusetts with equally disastrous results. The government would be sucking all the money needed for the company to prosper before any of the founders (who have all the risk of failure) were able to realize any income from their venture. Not having an income tax in our state is what made it so prosperous in the past.

When people like Rick Steves say they support the income tax bill because they are happy to pay ‘their fair share’, they are really saying that they don’t want anyone else doing the same thing they did; growing a company when it was easy due to favorable taxes in the state. At any time, they are welcome to donate more money to the state government; no one is stopping them. They could however make a bigger difference donating directly to charities where the money will be used more efficiently rather than have the state government take a cut before passing it on to who they deem to be worthy. ‘Taking a cut’ is more than just adding it to the general fund. Washington State is adding 300 new employees to handle the new tax that isn’t active yet. Close to $30,000,000 in extra expenses per year to implement this tax. That doesn’t include legal battles or the money they have already spent expecting that the tax will bail them out. What happens when this new tax actually has the opposite effect? What will they do then and how will the states population fair?

Stealing

The rationale in supporting the income tax on people making over a million dollars is that they got that money by taking more than their fair share from others. They over charged for a product or cheated their employees. In other words, they stole the money (legally). If you think of it that way, it is easier to think that it is justice to have the government steal it back and give it to the people that need it more (if you can trust the state to do what they promised to get the bill passed).

If your job is to make laws assuring that we have a fair society, you have failed if you think the solution is to “Rob Petter to pay Paul”. There are many alternatives that don’t result in more taxes and a bigger government.

Fraud

Washington has several open cases of fraud and unaccounted for money. These issues need to be dealt with long before asking for more money from tax payers. Trust has been lost and asking for another credit card is not the solution.

Is it Legal?

Federal income tax is not necessarily legal. It has been challenged in court and the IRS lost. They will bully you into becoming broke trying to prove you don’t need to pay them so most of us just pay it instead.

It is clear in Washington that this attempt by the State government is not legal. They are bulling the people into paying a tax and it won’t be for just people making over $1,000,000 per year. They called it an emergency (that will start in a couple years) so the people can’t vote it down by filing a referendum. They are quickly spending the money they expect to get from this tax, which will create a real emergency soon. This tax will be for everyone unless someone calls them on it…

Revolution

The income tax proposal in Washington state has sparked a huge response and discussion. People are aware now of missing money, the unconstitutionality of the proposed tax and other violations of the governors office (he hasn’t appointed new members to an election oversight panel and there is a recall petition started for him already). There was also a bill passed at the same time that would allow a board to remove elected Sheriffs overruling the will of the people again. You can only get away with so much change without a revolt and I believe that Washington has gone way too far. Several of the big corporations that got their start here (Starbucks, Amazon, Boeing) have started relocating to other tax friendly states. The cost of living in Washington is now one of the highest in the country. A collapse of the economy and a bankrupt state are very real possibilities and many can see that. Housing prices are well over a million dollars for 2 or 3 bedroom homes that would sell for 10% of that in other states. If there is a time for the people to revolt and call out their government, this is it.

What can be done? What can we do to make them work for us again? How many people realize that they are not on our side? Washington is a very blue state when it comes to policies. The thinking behind blue states is:

The government will take care of those in need. I don’t need to do it myself. I can just pay them to do it for me. I might need to march in the street to show I care, but I don’t need to do any actual work or personally give anyone money.

It is extremely unlikely that Washington will ever vote Republican enough to stop this thinking. What we need things like Ranked Choice Voting so we have more than one candidate and party to pick from instead of “Vote blue no matter who”. Many people have stopped thinking for themselves when it comes to candidates. They trust their preferred party to do the selection for them. Ranked Choice voting has a chance to change this and take away the risk of voting for a favorite candidate instead of the lesser evil. It is good to remember that the last Presidential election had a Democratic candidate that was appointed by the party; she got zero votes in the primary. That left a difficult vote for many people where one of the two selected votes was selected for them.

The most important thing to do in Washington right now is support Recalls for every Representative, Senator and Governor that voted for the unconstitutional income tax bill. They clearly violated their oath of office and we only need 1/3 of their electorate to recall them, send them a message and all who will follow them.