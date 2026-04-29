Our governments tell us that taxes are necessary for a better world. If that is true, reaching the point of maximum taxation should have created a utopia. I don’t think it did. It is important to look at where our tax dollars are going to understand the benefits and what could be improved. When we understand that building a welfare class and endless wars doesn’t lead to utopia we must question the story the government is telling us.

Utopia

Utopia is defined by Wikipedia as:

A utopia (/juːˈtoʊpiə/ ⓘ yoo-TOH-pee-ə) is an imagined community or society that possesses highly desirable or near-perfect qualities for its residents. The term was coined by Sir Thomas More for his 1516 book Utopia, which describes a fictional island society in the New World,[1] but some utopian visions predate it. There are socialist, capitalist, monarchical, democratic, anarchist, ecological, feminist, patriarchal, egalitarian, hierarchical, racist, left-wing, right-wing, reformist, free love, nuclear family, extended family, gay, lesbian and many more utopias [ Naturism, Nude Christians, ...] Utopianism, some argue, is essential for the improvement of the human condition. But if used wrongly, it becomes dangerous. Utopia has an inherent contradictory nature here. — Lyman Tower Sargent, Utopianism: A very short introduction (2010)[3] The opposite of a utopia is a dystopia

We likely all have different ideas of what utopia is as well as how to achieve it. I believe that with just the right leadership (I know, probably unrealistic) you can have the right balance in society. Our productivity has gone up at an exponential rate. The ability to earn a living should have become much easier, not harder. Technology has made jobs that were previously mundane tasks and made them trivial. The plow was a turning point in farming. Computers, the cell phone and the internet are modern day versions of this. All of the increased efficiency has been realized by large corporations and government, not the workers. They are reaping all the profits. We are on the brink of being able to have a thought and automation will make it a reality for zero cost and no need for profit. The path we are on now is to have workers create this automation reality and the technology will be owned by billionaires who could never do it themselves. The end result will be workers without a job and being forced to pay for services from the very wealthy. Some argue that it is fair to steal from the wealthy and give to the poor to make things even out. This is short sighted and just as wrong as the wealthy claiming they own everything they coerced from others.

There will always be some humans that are smarter than others. Some will be more ambitious than others. This doesn’t mean the lazy and stupid are entitled to an equal share as in a socialist society. Finding the right balance is critical. Before we get into designing a better future, lets first look at how our money is currently being spent.



Income Taxes

In my recent article on State Income Taxes I discussed Washington States new proposed “millionaire tax”. It was recently revealed in FOIA request that the State AG, who’s duty it is to uphold the constitution, was colluding with a State Senator to put language in the bill that would deprive the ability for voters to file a referendum against the tax as well as “have our Supreme Court overturn Culliton v. Chase” (a 1933 decision that has been case law ever since). He was basically working to undermine the constitution and the will of voters.

Another connection was revealed today

[Washington State] Gov. Bob Ferguson appointed [Justice] Melody to the bench in January after receiving what he described as the “strongest possible recommendation” from Solicitor General Noah Purcell. Purcell works within the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, the same office that will argue the state’s case defending SB 6346 before the courts.

Another judge Tenaya Scheinman was just appointed by Ferguson in April making the court strongly biased toward Governor Ferguson.

What we have here is the AG, the Governor, at least one, probably two, newly appointed Judges, over half the Representatives and Senators working against the people they are supposed to represent to rewrite the state constitution and significantly increase taxes. Anyone that works that hard to add more taxes on their citizens is forcing their constituents into slavery instead of upholding their oath of office and doing their jobs. This is clearly a path to dystopia, not utopia.

Property Taxes

The two worst taxes you can levy are Income Tax and Property Tax. An Income Tax destroys a good economy and growth and gives power to the government by sucking money from the potential prosperity. A property tax is a tax on something that people already own. It converts your purchase (with taxed money) of property and makes it something you need to ‘rent’ from the government. If you can’t pay the tax on the value they claim it is currently worth, they will ultimately take it from you for failure to pay taxes (on the thing you purchased outright). I should mention here that Cuba does not have property tax or income tax. You can own two properties, one in the city and one in the country or on the beach. Once you own it, you don’t need to pay anyone to live there and you have free health care.

Below is a chart of how the property taxes are distributed in my county in Washington State.

Education

Nearly 2/3 of all property taxes in Washington State go toward schools. Schools account for about 20% of a persons life span or about 1/4 of the current population and it consumes 63% of our property taxes every year. It is important to have an educated population. I am not denying that, but the current education system is very dysfunctional. It is more of an indoctrination than a real education. All the buildings, buses, teachers, administration, books and support programs account for a lot of money to justify indoctrination. I believe that this could be done much cheaper and more efficiently.

This does not include the cost of college. That is another huge expense that forces many to get a student loan in order to get a degree. This makes knowledge off limits for some and a crippling debt for others that can take decades of their lives to repay.

We should be teaching children how to think. How to ask the right questions. To question authority and dogma. We should make learning fun with hands on training. Educate at the speed of the child not a cookie cutter based on birth date. Eliminate bullying and promote helping each other over competition. Leverage online tools where maximum knowledge can be gained for very limited costs. We should make all levels of education accessible to everyone, not just those that can afford it. Mentor programs where knowledge can be handed down to younger generations. Perhaps with tax advantages or fame and honor to give incentive to the Mentors.

I don’t need to completely design this system here. I just want to point out that there is huge potential for improvement as well as cutting our biggest budget item at the same time.

Medical Insurance

Another big ticket item on expenses is Medical costs. We pay more in health care than most nations and get very poor care in return. We often have to battle with the for-profit insurance companies to get the care we deserve. Our medical system is so dysfunctional that the treatments and medications prescribed often make people less healthy rather than curing them. The goal is apparently not to heal, but to maintain a patient forever. Health care for profit is wrong and that should be the first step toward fixing the problem. Medical insurance is often 20% or more of a persons income. This is true for a healthy person who has never seen a doctor in the last couple decades. They are paying for others health problems and profit. Should we pay for our neighbors bad health decisions? Falling off a ladder or consuming harmful substances? Doing stupid things? Again, in order to obtain Utopia, this is a delicate balance. Denying a person care until money is exchanged is shameful in today’s society. At the same time, someone who has broken every bone in their body because they are living a reckless life, doesn’t mean they should get more service for free and expect others to pay for it.

The cost of health care with $600 saline bottles and very expensive malpractice insurance has certainly contributed to the problem. Long ago we did not have health insurance. It wasn’t a thing. Doctors would make home visits and they made similar wages to everyone else. People didn’t sue for everything and costs were reasonable.

Banks

Banks are another big suck on our money. Credit card interest is often 20-30% while the Federal funds Prime rate is 3.5% today. Savings account interest rate is often 0.05% or as much as 4% if you are lucky. If we compare this to the inflation rate today of 3.3% (2.4% last year) we can see a big spread between the rates. A credit card company that is paying savings accounts at 4% is loaning that money to credit card balances at a rate of 25%. Wouldn’t it be great if we could loan our savings money to credit card users and get a 12% return? That would help the credit card user as well as up our savings interest. People have tried this and found themselves in legal trouble. In the movie “The Bank of Dave” about real life Dave Fishwick doing exactly that (loans to community members at reasonable rates) and the banking industry came after him.

While many contend that the whole fiat money system and usury should be thrown out, I don’t see it as a reasonable possibility at least in the short term. Eliminating the ‘leaches’ on the current system however could be done one industry at a time (or all in parallel).

Jobs

As we talk about changing industries and making them more efficient, I keep hearing Senators and Representatives saying: “What about all the jobs that would be lost” as if that is a reason to keep things inefficient. As we start to benefit from an increase in efficiency due to better productivity, there is less work to be done. We also really don’t need layers and layers of mangers of managers or inspectors inspecting inspectors. The more jobs there are, the more chance there is of taxing people.

We have to realize that the new paradigm we are entering requires less workers. Automated machinery will soon take care of most of the mundane tasks. Our utopian society should be more about enjoying life instead of just trying to make ends meet. The average job could be a part time job for one family member providing enough income to own a home and vacation home (as it was 60 years ago).

Federal Income Taxes

Federal taxes include Income tax, Social Security and Medicare. If you earn your income with an hourly wage or a salary, you pay Social Security and Medicare on your income. If your money comes from stocks, interest or rent, it is considered unearned and is not subject to Social Security or Medicare. Income tax for most people is a little over 10% of your income. Social Security and Medicare make up another 15% (employee and company share). Combined I usually estimate these to be about 30% of your income.

As an example, if you hire a worker to put on a new roof (lets say you have purchased the material and they are providing the labor. Let’s also assume the bid was $10,000 for the job. In order for you to save the $10,000 you need to make about $13,000 before taxes. After you pay him the $10,000, he needs to pay taxes on the money he received and is left with about $7,000 to save or spend. In this one transaction, the money you earned was approximately cut in half due to federal income taxes.

Government Spending

Some charts from the Congressional Budget Office:

Social Security and Medicare are paid for by employee wages and not part of the IRS income tax budget. If we ignore that part, we see that of the remaining items, defense spending is approximately half of the budget and interest on the national debt accounts for about 1/4 of the budget.

We can blame a lot of things for the reason of the national debt, but seeing the ‘defense’ spending out of control, it is hard to argue that the interest isn’t because of excessive defense spending.

It is going to be difficult to pay down $39 trillion dollars in debt. Stopping the never ending wars is clearly the first step.

War

We have been lied to about every war in the last several decades. Nothing is in our best interest to be constantly bombing other countries. The argument that we are at risk of attack from these nations has not stood up to any debates on the subject.

Agricultural Revolution

Every time I think about the burdens of modern day society I have to think back to when it all started and that is the Agricultural Revolution. People used to roam the land and eat food as they found it. There was no cost for this, everything was free. In order to have security, they started farming in place and locked up the food. From that point on, a value was placed on food and shelter and people needed to pay for their right to exist. We have come a long way from that point and while I like many of the technological advancements we have accomplished, much of my vision of utopia looks similar to wandering the land and having free food.

Our Current Dystopia

To summarize our current society, we have:

Property Taxes - they keep you paying taxes even if you already own your property and no longer have income.

Schools account for over 60% of our property taxes for 1/4 of the population and amount to an indoctrination, not teaching people how to think for themselves. College often results often in life long debt.

Medical Insurance is dysfunctional and very costly. It is now mandatory or you pay a penalty. The care you get is designed to make profits, not cure you or make you healthy.

Banks charge huge interest rates to borrow money and pay way less than inflation for savings. The default savings rate on many banks is currently 0.05% and credit cards can be over 30%.

Federal Income tax - the military cost burden is excessive and the taxes are used to redistribute wealth. If you make a lot, they will give it to people who don’t make any. Ambition is taxed heavily.

Wars have become continuous. Clearly spending so much effort and money to kill others is a strong indicator of dystopia.

State Income tax can be even more tax on ambition and stunt the economy and prosperity.

With all this tax burden, very few are able to live a life of their vision of Utopia. Whatever your vision of utopia, I think the biggest indicator is the amount of free time you have to do what you want. If you spend the majority of your waking life working, that is likely dystopia. Many of us enjoy working often to the point where it is detrimental to our health. The key here is whether is it required to survive financially or just for fun and if it is for fun, are you keeping more than your fair share of the money (greed can be a hobby). There is a saying translated from Latin: “That which nourishes me, depletes me”. Runners knee, Tennis Elbow are examples of how our passions can become excessive and detrimental to our health. Finding balance in everything is the point. As Einstein said: “Nothing to excess”.

My Utopia

Everyone has their own version of Utopia. In the film Crocodile Dundee, when he visited New York, his comment was: “That’s incredible. Imagine seven million people all wanting to live together. Yeah, New York must be the friendliest place on earth”. Clearly this was a movie about two very different cultures. Some living very densely based on desire or necessity and another in the wide open country with very sparse populations. In a true utopia, both should be options and neither one should be detrimental to the other.

The gist of this article is that we are being overtaxed and the money is not going toward a better world, but a more dystopian society for everyone. It is up to us to change it. We are at a critical point in our evolution where change is inevitable. If we actively choose a new direction, it can be great. If we do nothing, it will end badly for us. Which path do you think we are on now?

We must remember that the United States was founded on escaping taxes from Britain. The taxes that warranted the Revolutionary War were a tax on Americans of 1-1.5% of their income! Citizens of Britain were taxed at a rate of 5-7%, still way less than any of the taxes we pay now. The only laws we should have to follow are that you are free to do whatever you please as long as it doesn’t negatively affect someone else.